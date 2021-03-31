All washed up in La Marina

RELATIVELY HARMLESS: By-the-wind-sailors washed up on the La Marina beach Photo credit: medusas.org

THOUSANDS of jellyfish known as By-the-wind-sailors were washed up onto Elche’s La Marina beaches.

Unlike the Portuguese man o’war whose sting is so dangerous that beaches are closed once they put in an appearance, the small purple jelly fish are harmless, explained the www.medusas.org website.

The sails on their backs allow the jellyfish to catch the wind and travel on ocean currents but they are at the mercy of the wind with hundreds, and sometimes thousands, frequently washed up on Mediterranean beaches after stormy weather.

