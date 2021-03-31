3,000 Spaniards Trapped in Morocco After Cancelled Flights

ARANCHA GONZÁLEZ LAYA, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, this Wednesday has estimated that about 3,000 Spaniards are stranded in Morocco because of the cancellation of flights between Morocco, Spain and France. The cancellation of flights came into force at midnight and will last “until further notice.”

Since Spain is not the only country with travel and flight restrictions, the minister has asked citizens to take responsibility when going abroad. He said: “It is not enough to go to the Foreign Ministry, which will always be there. It is best to refrain from travelling. That is the most prudent thing to do.”

Following the announcement of new variants of the virus, Morocco has closed flights with 39 countries in the past several weeks including the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. They have also closed the borders with Melilla and Ceuta for a year.

In a plan from the Spanish Embassy in Rabat, there will be a chartered ferry from the Balearia company on April 4, sailing from Tangier (Morocco) and carrying Spaniards and Spanish residents back to the country.

González Laya has made an appeal not to travel this Holy Week: “This is not the time to travel. If you can avoid it, stay in your autonomous community and in your city.”

There is some confusion, which the minister has recognised, with the arrival of foreign tourists to Spain yet autonomous communities are confined. He has assured that the Spanish Government is complying with the recommendations of the EU “at the foot of the law.”

The minister has also predicted that the European vacation card will be ready in June, at the latest. The card will allow travel through the EU and flights to third countries.

He also added that as the immunisation of the population increases the borders will reopen with similar measures “because the first wave showed that the disparity [of the restrictions] creates confusion.”

Source: El Pais.