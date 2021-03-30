Two men arrested for terrorist radicalisation in prison

GUARDIA CIVIL have arrested two people allegedly involved in the radicalisation of inmates.

Following almost three years of investigation in collaboration with the Spanish Penitentiary Institution, the two men were arrested, one at Cordoba prison and the other in Pasajes Antxo, Guipuzcoa.

The investigation began after graffiti and slogans referring to terrorist organization DAESH were found at the Botafuegos Prison in Algeciras in 2018 by prison staff, which proved the existence of an organised network dedicated to radicalising and recruiting inmates to the jihadist ideology.

The two men, who were doing time at the Algeciras prison when the evidence was found in 2018, had previously been convicted of terrorist offences and one was on probation.

The organisation also aimed to maintain cohesion of inmates who have been convicted of terrorism.

The investigation was linked to another carried out in Melilla this month in which another person was arrested who had coincided with the detainees in prison according to the Guardia Civil. He had served his sentence and was free at the time.

