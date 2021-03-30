Turkey Forced To Reintroduce Strict COVID Measures After Surge In Infections.

Turkey has been forced to bring back tough measures to curb the covid infections sweeping the country which have recently been reporting an average of 30,000 new cases each day.

Out of the country’s 81 provinces, 58 are now in the “red” or “very high-risk” zone, including the cultural and economic hub of Istanbul and the national capital itself, Ankara. Risk assessment followed by the health ministry is divided into four, colour-coded categories: blue for low risk, yellow for medium risk, orange for high risk and red for very high risk.

New measures

Communal meals during the holy month of Ramadan observed by Muslims have been prohibited, as was the case last year. Mass gatherings in tents and other places for the pre-dawn and after-dusk meals will not be allowed, the president said.

It has been agreed by the government that weekend curfews will be imposed in the “red” areas, which had reverted to Sunday-only lockdowns on March 1. Daily overnight curfews, from 9 pm to 5 am, will stay in place.

Restaurants and cafes across the country will be allowed to stay open at 50-per cent capacity. Turkey has recently reported an average of 30,000 new infections each day.

On Monday, March 29, the health ministry reported some 32,400 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to more than 3.2 million since March 2020. The death toll, meanwhile, stands at more than 31,000.

