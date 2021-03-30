Torreneuva Costa Invests in Campervan Park and Coastal Path

AUTHORITIES in Torreneuva Costa have invested in a campervan park and a new coastal path.

The Torrenueva Costa council, on the Granada coast, will be employing local people to improve the town’s attractions and create some new ones. The projects will aim to boost tourism and also provide work for people in the area.

Improvements are to be made to the “Ruta de Los Miradores” hiking path along the coastline and a pedestrian path will be created alongside the Almeria road. The nine-kilometre-long hiking path provides stunning views out to sea from nine viewpoints as it runs across the clifftops.

The project has a budget of €750,000 (£639,817.50) and the upkeep will be provided by local gardeners.

The Covid-19 crises had a huge effect on the hospitality and tourism sector in the area, so authorities have decided to help some of those affected by drawing on the regional Aire employment scheme.

The area around an old water cistern, which dates back to the early 20th century, will be illuminated and pruned with €250,000 (£213,272.50) to be spent on turning it into the town’s first museum.

The council is also considering a project to turn an old house next to the beach in the area of Jolucar into a nine-bedroom hotel, with a view of attracting visitors to visit Torrenueva and hopefully stay there for a while. There are also plans to create a motorhomes park, helping to secure local employment and create lasting improvements in the area.

