Ten Ten bar in Benalmadena have taken up the ‘Hanging Coffee’ initiative.

Popular bar & coffee lounge, Ten Ten, located a stone’s throw from the windmill roundabout in Benalmadena, have taken up the ‘Hanging Coffee’ initiative.

It’s a simple, humanitarian initiative to provide financially struggling people with the comfort of a hot drink.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The idea is customers can buy extra coffees, which are then hung at the register for someone in need to later redeem for free. Owners Dave & Kaz said “we hope this will help students, the elderly, single parents and homeless.”

In Europe, the initiative is popularly known as ‘suspended coffee‘ or ‘caffè sospeso.’ It’s believed to have started in Naples, Italy more than 100 years ago, but was revived in 2011 during tough economic times and growing poverty across Europe.

In 2013, it was reported in Bulgaria, the European Union’s poorest country, more than 150 cafes joined the ‘suspended coffee’ tradition. Spain, France, the United Kingdom and Ireland followed.

Dave said “If you are in the area, do come in and enjoy a coffee and maybe leave one ‘hanging’ for someone not as fortunate as yourself!”

Usually ample parking in the car park behind Ten Ten Lounge.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ten Ten bar in Benalmádena have taken up the “Hanging Coffee” initiative”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.