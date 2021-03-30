SURFING WORLD in mourning as Pedro Tanaka dies in a spearfishing accident.

The surfing world has been left in mourning as Brazil’s Pedro Tanaka aged 23, has sadly died. It was confirmed that Pedro died on Friday March 26, after the 23-year-old had been spearfishing with family and friends.

Pedro was an award-winning surfing champion who had won the São Paulo surfing championship three times. He had also won two golds at the Brazilian university surfing championships.

-- Advertisement --



Pedro had been spearfishing near the Toque Toque beach with his father, his brother and some friends when the tragic accident occurred. Globo Esporte reported that after a 20-metre-deep dive Pedro did not return the surface with the others. His body was soon found at a depth of around 15 metres.

It was only days ago that Katherine Diaz Hernandez, a 22-year-old surfer from El Salvador, was killed when she was struck by lightning on Friday, March 19. The surfer had been hoping to qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

She had been surfing at El Tunco, a beach on the Pacific coast at around 5 p.m. when tragically lightning hit her.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Surfing World in Mourning as Pedro Tanaka Dies”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.