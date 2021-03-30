Study shows Brazilians used identities of deceased to jump vaccine queue

A STUDY has shown that Brazilians have been using the identities of people already deceased to jump the queue for the coronavirus vaccine.

The study, carried out by the controlling authorities in Brazil, verified that the set priority groups for almost 10 million vaccines had been observed, however, it also proved that the identities of people who were already dead had been used by citizens to get the vaccine before it was their turn.

Cases have shown up in which people who were on the register as deceased in the Health Ministry’s Mortality Information System with dates prior to the vaccination campaign having started. The official data did not suggest how many people had used this ruse, but a national news source suggests around 1,000 cases.

The cases of fraud, including using the identities of the deceased, but also using more than one vaccination card, vaccination of people over 60 who are not yet in the priority groups, and citizens registered as health care professionals who were not were the most used tricks.

To date, only an approximate five per cent of the population have received the first dose of the vaccine in Brazil, of the 210 million inhabitants. Vaccination began on January 17, and less than two per cent have had both doses.

According to the Health Ministry, 562 million vaccines have been purchased, although some will not be ready until after the summer.

Some 24 million doses have distributed and just over half of these have been administered.

There have been more than 290,000 deaths in Brazil and 11.8 million infected.

