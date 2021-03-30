Stolen Velez-Malaga Painting Found

A PAINTING which had been stolen from Velez-Malaga council has been found.

The painting, which was found by a Velez-Malaga local is thought to have been stolen from the council.

The discovery took place when a local man, Jose Luis Diaz, bought the painting from a shop in Velez-Malaga and saw on the back the message, “Work ceded to the Council of Velez. February 2002. Reme España.”

Mr Diaz shared the news of his find, causing Velez-Malaga Council to contact police to find out what had happened to the painting, which had been donated to the council by its artist in 2002.

Councillor for Culture, Cynthia Garcia, explained the council will be contact the police about the stolen painting.

She said: “We have verified that in an inventory that was made between 2007 and 2008 it no longer appeared, so what happened with the work had to happen before that period.”

Mayor Francisco Salado said the council would “report it to the Police Station and start an investigation, it may not be the only one. We long ago asked for, and it was fully approved, an inventory of all works of art donated to the council. We had the suspicions and this fact confirms them.”

Councillor Garcia added: “The first thing I have tried is to contact the buyer, but I have not succeeded. With the author, Reme España, I have been able, and I have already explained to her that we are going to report what happened to the National Police.”

The council they do not know when the painting went missing.

