Spain records almost 5,000 new cases in 24 hours as the incidence rate drops slightly.

THE Ministry of Health has today announced 4,994 new infections and 106 deaths since the last update on Monday, March 29.

After days of a small but significant rise, the cumulative incidence has fallen to 146.94 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, from 149.26 yesterday.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



There have now been a total of 3,275,819 infections and 75,305 Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic in Spain.

Director of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón has warned that Spain is in a “situation of inflection”.

He revealed that up to 12 autonomous communities are experiencing a “clear rise” in Covid infections, while four are seeing decline and the rest are in “a period of stability.”

“We are in a situation of inflection,” he said, but added that “we can maintain it as well as reverse it, it is in everyone’s hands.”

Health Minister Carolina Darias has insisted that from next month the vaccination plan in Spain will take “a very important leap” with the arrival in Spain of the first doses of the Janssen vaccine on April 15, once it is approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article Spain records almost 5,000 new cases in 24 hours”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.