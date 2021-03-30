Simón warns Spain is in a “situation of inflection” as infections rise.

DIRECTOR of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, has warned that up to 12 autonomous communities are experiencing a “clear rise” in Covid infections, while four are seeing decline and the rest are in “a period of stability.”

“We are in a situation of inflection,” he said, but added that “we can maintain it as well as reverse it, it is in everyone’s hands.”

“If we manage to maintain this situation for a few more weeks, with the level of vaccination that we are going to have, we could have a much milder epidemic wave than the previous ones,” the Ministry of Health’s epidemiologist told a press conference.

It was announced this week that the first doses of Janssen vaccine will arrive in Spain on April 15, once it is approved by the European Medicines Agency, with the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, insisting that from next month the vaccination plan in Spain will take “a very important leap.”

But Simón warned that the evolution of the pandemic is currently “ascending”, although he pointed out that this ascent is “very slow” and “not homogeneous in all the autonomous communities.

“They are not large increases, it is not evolving as quickly as in other waves, but nationally we are in a phase of ascent. The most likely is that this increase will be maintained in the coming days,” he said.

The concern now is to avoid the impact of celebrations over Easter, and he urged both the autonomous communities and the public to take extreme measures.

“Easter is coming and the objective is to avoid the impact experienced following previous festivities.

“I hope that we are all aware that we have gone through three waves and it would not be desirable to have a new epidemic wave again, even if it is less severe than the previous ones,” Simón stressed.

Spain recorded 15,500 new Covid cases over the weekend, leading to an incidence rate rise of 10 points. The national cumulative rate now stands at 149.26 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, up from 138.63 on Friday.

But with much higher rates, Madrid and Melilla are back at “extreme risk level” with 255.08 and 502.97 respectively.

