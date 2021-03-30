Sharon Osbourne Set To Receive ‘WHOPPING $10 MILLION’ Payout From CBS.

Sharon Osbourne is close to receiving a massive payout from CBS following her exit from The Talk. The TV host – who left the American panel show last week over alleged comments she made about race – reportedly got a huge payout as a result of departing the show.

Detailing that the wife of Ozzy Osbourne will be laughing all the way to the bank, a source told Page Six: “Sharon is walking away with a $5 to $10 (€4.25- €8.5) million minimum payout and was able to spin that it was her decision [to leave the show].”

-- Advertisement --



A separate insider told the publication that the household name is planning to spill the beans on the goings-on backstage of the show – which she will be able to under her departure agreement. “Sharon will talk when she is ready,” the source said. “She still wants to give her side of the story. She has been on that show for 11 years and knows all the secrets” they shared.

The Mail on Sunday previously reported that the 68-year-old was planning to take the broadcaster ‘all the way’ for damages over her departure from The Talk, which was announced on Friday, March 26.

She left following a backlash against her decision to defend Mr Morgan’s criticism of the Duchess of Sussex’s comments during her bombshell CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sharon Osbourne Set To Receive ‘WHOPPING $10 MILLION’ Payout From CBS”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.