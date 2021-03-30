ENGLISH football star Madelene Wright, 22, who was sacked by Charlton Athletic women’s team at the end of last year after “unacceptable” videos were shared on her Snapchat account, has now returned to training.

She said on Instagram that she was “nervous but excited to get the boots back on”. She is also on the lookout for a new club to play for.

-- Advertisement --



Wright, who now has more than 262,000 followers on her Instagram account (she had 76,000 back in December when the case came to light) could be seen in one of the videos that got her into trouble swigging champagne while behind the wheel of her luxury Range Rover.

In another she could be seen inhaling an unknown substance from balloons while partying with friends.

The young footballer already got into trouble in 2019 when she uploaded a video of her friend holding a dog to the steering wheel of a moving car.

Wright had since opened an OnlyFans page, the link to which was added to her Instagram account on January 6, with her story captioned ‘link on bio’ directing fans to the x-rated subscription website.

OnlyFans is popular amongst models to show off their bodies and other features for cash over the internet. Wright was charging around €36.50 for a monthly subscription.

At the time she was sacked from Charlton, she was said to be remorseful about the events, and briefly apologised on social media.

Charlton Athletic said the videos showed behaviour that was not acceptable at the club.

“As a club we are disappointed with the behaviour which doesn’t represent the standards the team upholds,” they said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sacked Charlton footballer announces her return to training”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.