Russel Crowe Left Devastated Over The Death Of His Father.

Russell Crowe’s dad John Alexander Crowe has died just days after he celebrated his 85th birthday – John died today, Tuesday, March 30, in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia.

The Gladiator actor took to Twitter in a heartfelt tribute to his father and shared the sad news. He penned: “I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness.

“My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away. I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world who’s heart he touched and who’s ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news. John Alexander Crowe 13th March 1936 – 30th March 2021. Born in Christchurch, New Zealand, passed away in Coffs Harbour, NSW, his home for the last 25 years. Rest In Peace.”

