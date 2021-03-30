RAF Typhoons Scrambled As Russian Bombers Cross The North Sea

By
Chris King
-
0
RAF Typhoons Scrambled As Russian Bombers Cross The North Sea. image: wikipedia

RAF TYPHOON Jets Scrambled As Two Russian Bombers Cross The North Sea

RAF Typhoon jets were scrambled on Monday 29, after reports of Russian aircraft flying over the North Sea, first being detected by Nato and then monitored and intercepted by Norwegian Quick Reaction Alert (QRA).

The Typhoons were launched out of Lossiemouth base near Moray, and the jets took over the shadowing of the two Tupolev Russian Tu-142 Bear-F aircraft, which the Russian airforce uses as supersonic strategic bombers and long-range maritime patrol planes.

Mil Radar’s Twitter page showed that a Russian aircraft had been spotted over the North Sea, saying, “Russian aircraft now over the North Sea heading south shadowed by RAF QRA Typhoons with RAF Voyager support. Royal Air Force QRA Typhoons launched from Lossiemouth”.

The RAF is constantly primed and ready to intercept any unrecognised aircraft at all times, and the scrambling of jets is not uncommon, with Mike Wigston, the Air Chief Marshal, saying previously about the Russian incursions into UK airspace, “These Russian bombers do not comply with international air traffic rules, are a hazard to airliners and are not welcome in our airspace”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

_______________________________________________________


