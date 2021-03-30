RAF TYPHOON Jets Scrambled As Two Russian Bombers Cross The North Sea



RAF Typhoon jets were scrambled on Monday 29, after reports of Russian aircraft flying over the North Sea, first being detected by Nato and then monitored and intercepted by Norwegian Quick Reaction Alert (QRA).

The Typhoons were launched out of Lossiemouth base near Moray, and the jets took over the shadowing of the two Tupolev Russian Tu-142 Bear-F aircraft, which the Russian airforce uses as supersonic strategic bombers and long-range maritime patrol planes.

-- Advertisement --



Mil Radar’s Twitter page showed that a Russian aircraft had been spotted over the North Sea, saying, “Russian aircraft now over the North Sea heading south shadowed by RAF QRA Typhoons with RAF Voyager support. Royal Air Force QRA Typhoons launched from Lossiemouth”.

A pilot from the Royal Air Force QRA mission said, “Crews here in Scotland are on standby 24/7 to scramble against any potential threats to the UK. On this occasion, we were informed by our Nato colleagues of two suspected Russian aircraft approaching our area of interest”. He added, “We were scrambled and intercepted two Russian Tu-142 Bear-F operating near the UK, remaining on task to dissuade them from operating in the area. We are committed to maintaining the integrity of UK and Nato airspace, every minute of every day”.

The RAF is constantly primed and ready to intercept any unrecognised aircraft at all times, and the scrambling of jets is not uncommon, with Mike Wigston, the Air Chief Marshal, saying previously about the Russian incursions into UK airspace, “These Russian bombers do not comply with international air traffic rules, are a hazard to airliners and are not welcome in our airspace”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “RAF Typhoons Scrambled As Russian Bombers Cross The North Sea”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.