A NERJA suspect has been put in prison accused of dealing drugs.

The drug suspect has been put in prison after police arrested him on suspicion of dealing marijuana and hashish in Nerja.

A court in Torrox ordered the 20-year-old man to be put in prison after police allegedly found 872 grams of hashish and 174 grams of marijuana at his home in Nerja.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The suspect has been accused of an alleged crime against public health for distributing narcotic substances from his home.

Police from the Guardia Civil arrested the man after finding a home in Nerja was allegedly being used to see drugs. After searching the property, police say they found hashish and marijuana as well as other items for selling drugs.

Police from the Guardia Civil were spotted out in force during the drug crackdown in Nerja.

Half a dozen vehicles from the Armed Institute, from various specialised units, and around 20 officers were seen in the street near the bus station arresting the man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of drug trafficking.

The large police presence caused concern in Nerja after traffic was cut while a home search was being carried out.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Prison for Nerja Drug Dealing Suspect”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.