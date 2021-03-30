Prince Harry Drops Royal Title With Co-Workers At New Job In Silicon Valley.

Prince Harry has recently revealed he has started a new role as an executive at a start-up firm in Silicon Valley, preferring to drop his royal title with his new co-workers. The Duke of Sussex has recently revealed he had started a role at a Silicon Valley start-up firm as a chief impact officer and has insisted fellow workers do not call him ‘Prince Harry’.

Prince Harry 36, will promote an app used by corporate giants, like Facebook, to improve staff wellbeing, as part of his role with BetterUp- a business worth £1.25bn (€1.46bn). Alexi Robichaux, CEO of the company, revealed he has decided to drop his royal titles in the workplace as well. His salary and working hours are also kept a secret, it’s said, but similar roles at California firms can command six or seven-figures, writes The Sun.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Robichaux told the BBC: “He’s been in the role for a couple of months, and we’re so excited to share the news with the world. “We’re partners here, he likes to be called Harry in the workplace, so we just address him as Harry.”

In another interview with BBC News, Robichaux praised Harry’s work ethic. He said the royal has an “incredible attitude and he is filled with energy and enthusiasm.”

The prince’s role at the Silicon Valley mental health and coaching startup will involve public advocacy on topics related to mental health, Insider’s Armani Syed previously reported. Harry will take on the role as a private citizen, having stepped down from official royal duties in March last year to pursue financial independence.

The Duke is well known for his contributions to mental wellbeing. He and his wife Meghan recently made headlines for their tell-all documentary with Oprah Winfrey, in which he revealed he felt “trapped” within the royal family.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Prince Harry ‘Drops Royal Title’ With Co-Workers At New Job In Silicon Valley”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.