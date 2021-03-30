Portugal Reports Only Two Covid Deaths In Last 24 Hours

PORTUGAL Reports Only Two Covid-19 Related Deaths In The Last 24 Hours



Portugal has reported today, Tuesday 30, that it has had just two deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the lowest figure since September 6, while the number of hospitalised with the virus continued to fall below the 600 barrier.

According to the latest bulletin of the General Directorate of Health (DGS), Portugal, with just over 10 million inhabitants, has accumulated 16,845 deaths and 821,104 confirmed cases since the pandemic broke out. This Tuesday, it notified 388 new infections, in line with the figures of recent weeks.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In hospitals, the trend continued downward, with the total number of hospital admissions falling below 600 for the first time since September. There are now 584 inpatients, 39 fewer than the day before. Of that total, 129 are in intensive care units (7 fewer).

Portugal remains under heavy restrictions due to the pandemic, which led the country to lockdown in January. On March 15, the limitations began to be alleviated with the opening of some establishments, such as bookstores and hairdressers, the return of face-to-face teaching up to the age of 9, and the sale of take-away drinks.

Since last Friday and until next Monday, on the occasion of Easter, the country has prohibited circulation between municipalities without just cause, and the Government of Portugal will decide this Thursday if the necessary conditions are met to advance next Monday into the second phase of the deconfinement plan.

This will allow the return to class of students in the second and third cycle of education – up to 15 years – along with the opening of restaurant and small business terraces. It is also expected that controls will be lifted at the land border with Spain, which can now only be crossed by cross-border workers and the transport of goods.

This Thursday will also begin a new period of 15 days of the state of emergency, the highest alert level in the country and which, according to the Constitution, must be renewed every fortnight, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal Reports Only Two Covid Deaths In Last 24 Hours”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.