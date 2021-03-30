Police investigating ‘shocking’ rape release images of car they want to identify.

AN investigation is underway after a woman was raped in the Withington area of Manchester on Friday, March 26.

Police received a report around 12 noon that a woman in her 20s had been raped in the early hours by a man on Marriott Street.

It’s understood that while in the car in the images, the woman was raped by a man before CCTV shows the vehicle on Marriott Street driving off onto Wilmslow Road in a northerly direction.

Detectives are working to identify the car on the footage and are appealing to the public for any information they may have that could help the investigation.

No arrests have been made and extensive enquiries are ongoing.

Police and specialist partner agencies are supporting the victim and extra patrols are being deployed to the Fallowfield and Withington area during night time hours to reassure the community.

Superintendent Richard Timson, of GMP’s City of Manchester South Division, said: “An incident of such a shocking and sickening nature is one that the police, and our partners across Greater Manchester, treat with the utmost concern and seriousness.

“I want to commend the bravery of the victim for coming forward, and while the full picture of these circumstances is unclear at this stage, we are working relentlessly to try and establish them and will share any information we can to help find this man.

“Alongside specialist partners, we are supporting the victim through this very distressing time, and our team of officers working on the case is exploring every avenue of enquiry to catch whoever is responsible.

“I must stress that this is currently believed to be an isolated incident, but I am keen to also ensure that the public – and especially young women – feel reassured that we are using all the resources we can to keep the community safe at this time of understandable and shared concern.

“Anyone concerned by this incident or who has any information can contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously, and I would implore people to do so knowing information will be treated with the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 6063 quoting incident 1019 of 26/03/2021.

