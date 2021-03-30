Police Believe Stray Bullet Which Killed Marbella DJ ‘Went Through Wall’

POLICE believe the stray bullet which killed a DJ in Marbella travelled through a wall.

Officers investigating the Marbella shooting which left a DJ dead say they believe the stray bullet which killed him travelled through a wall.

Specialists from the National Police Corps studied the trajectories of the bullets and reportedly found the shots had been fired in a room adjacent to the area of ​​the house where the victim was, who had his back to a wall, with a table in front of him where he had the equipment to tap music and the rest of the audience in front of him.

The say the shot came out from the firearm, bounced off the ceiling of the room, went through a wall and hit the victim’s neck.

The news comes after the 40-year-old man who was working as a DJ at an illegal party in Marbella, died on Sunday night, March 28, after he was hit in the neck by a stray bullet.

He was believed to have been playing music at a party which was being held at a luxury villa on the Guadalmina Baja Urbanisation when he was hit by the bullet.

He was found some time afterwards by the National Police in the villa but the partygoers were nowhere to be seen.

According to national Spanish daily ABC, there were three shots heard, one of which hit the DJ.

Police have not yet arrested any suspects and are trying to locate the person who fired the fatal shot, as well as the organisers of the party.

