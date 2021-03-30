Pharrell Williams Confirms Cousin Was Killed At Virginia Shooting

MUSICIAN Pharrell Williams has confirmed his cousin was killed at the Virginia Beach shootings last week.

Twenty-five-year-old Donovon Lynch was shot by a police officer amidst “chaotic” shootings on Virginia Beach’s seafront.

The popular musician, Pharrell, posted a photo of Lynch on Instagram and described him as a “bright light.”

At least eight people were injured and two were killed during three separate shootings in Virginia, police have said.

Williams wrote: “The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”

Lynch was shot dead by a police officer as officers were investigating the first two shootings and shots were fired nearby, according to police chief Paul Neudigate. Investigators found a firearm “in the vicinity” of the shooting and said that Lynch had been in possession of a gun.

The police chief said the officer who killed Lynch was wearing a body camera, however, it was not activated “for unknown reasons.”

