Owner arrested after dogs attack and injure four people

THE owner of four dogs has been arrested after they attacked at least four people in Valencia.

The man, aged 66, and resident in Tavernes Blanques , Valencia, owns several dogs which injured local residents. One of them sustained serious injuries to the head, legs, fingers and neck and required surgery.

The other three people had slight bite and scratch marks.

The police were alerted that four dogs were attacking several people on the street.

When they arrived, they found one of the victims lying on the ground with serious injuries.

Onlookers explained that this man had been attacked first, and when the others went to help him they were also attacked. The dogs also attacked another person who was walking in the area.

The man who was seriously injured was taken to Valencia Hospital to be treated for his wounds. As well as the bites to his head, fingers, and neck, he also had scratches and injuries to the arms, legs and torso.

The police began to search for the dogs, and found the four aggressive animals outside a house. They identified the owner thanks to neighbours and attempted to call him, but he wasn’t answering his phone. They eventually caught him when he arrived home.

He was charged with causing bodily harm and released after he gave a statement. He has no record and has been advised that he will have to appear in court when summoned.

