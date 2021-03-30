Only 15 per cent of youths are able to become independent

ONLY 15 per cent of young people between 16 and 29 years old in Castilla y Leon are able to become independent.

According to a study, this age group is badly affected by unemployment and are finding it hard to leave home and make a future for themselves alone or with a partner.

The data from the Emancipation Observatory for the first six months of 2020 were presented by the President of the Youth Council for Castilla y Leon, Sandra Amez, and the vice-president for the Youth Council in Spain Adria Junyent in Palencia. The figures are for Castilla y Leon, but the general situation which they reflect is extendable to the rest of Spain.

Data also shows that on average, they pay more than 60 per cent of their income on renting a place to live. Young people are moving away from Castilla y Leon to other areas of Spain, and in one year, the region lost more than 2,700 young inhabitants.

At the end of 2019, there were 51.6 per cent of young people in employment, but for the second trimester of 2020 it dropped to 46.9 per cent, mainly amongst woman.

Unemployment rose amongst young people in the region with university degrees, more than the average for Spain with almost four per cent.

More than 51 per cent of youths in the region are overqualified for the job in which they are working.

The coronavirus has worsened the situation with more unemployment, and 92.4 per cent of contracts which were given to under 30s were only temporary.

