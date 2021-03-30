NOTTINGHAM couple forced to live in a shed after struggling to find work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A kind-hearted family have been housing a homeless couple after due to the Coronavirus pandemic they were forced to live on the streets. The accommodation is a little different to most people’s homes though as they have been staying in a garden shed.

Macaulay Johnson and partner Shannon Cullen became unable to pay the rent and had to leave their Bestwood Village home. Factory worker McCauley lost his job and was only able to provide the couple with a hotel room for a short time before again they started to struggle.

The couple who had met playing Grand Theft Auto online eventually ended up living in a tent in Nottingham’s Gedling.

The couple had their tent attacked and a thief slashed it with a knife and tried to steal from them. Luckily though when McCauley began to beg outside Tesco, a Bullwell couple came to the rescue.

Ian and Lisa Marshall have been letting the pair stay in their garden shed as due to coronavirus restrictions and health issues they could not stay in the house.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live Lisa explained how the pair came to live there, she said, “I don’t know them. We went for a walk to Tesco and we saw them outside and when I saw the lady it really pulled at my heart.

“I was walking around Tesco and it was niggling at me. I said ‘you can put your stuff in our shed if you want’ but as we were walking back they said ‘can we stay in the shed?’ and I said ‘yes.’

“They are human beings. There is no humanity anymore.

“I have got no money but how can I turn these two people away? They don’t take drugs. They are much safer here than out there – that’s what I think when I go to bed at night.

“My mum says ‘you do this all the time, Lisa?’ I said ‘you need to meet them mum.’ He had his Playstation with him and they have got lovely clothes.

“I wondered what would happen to my son if anything happened to me. I would hope someone would help him.”

The council have now been able to step in to provide temporary accommodation with a view to providing a long-term solution.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Nottingham Couple Forced to Live in a Shed After Struggling to Find Work".