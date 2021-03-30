Nine years later woman finally gets call for tubal ligation

A MALAGA woman who requested a tubal ligation in September 2011 has just been given a date for the procedure and has since had another child.

The 38-year-old woman, who has two children, told local Spanish daily Malaga Hoy that when she was 27, she didn’t plan to have children and was using a contraceptive device which malfunctioned, resulting in her first pregnancy and the birth of her daughter, now 10.

She didn’t want any more children and went to her doctor at Churriana health centre in September 2011 to be put on the waiting list for a tubal ligation.

In the meantime, she moved to Alhaurin de la Torre and following the advice of her doctor at the health centre there, had a different contraceptive device put in place, which due to a manufacturing defect, also failed to prevent her from getting pregnant and having her second child, a boy born in May 2020.

She had noticed that something was wrong with the device and was sent to the Guadalhorce Hospital where they told her that it couldn’t be removed for another two years. This was despite the health service being aware that some had this defect, but she was never called to remove it and is one of many women who have filed a joint lawsuit against the laboratory.

When she got pregnant in August 2019 it was still in place and eventually came out naturally.

Now she has received the call from Malaga University Hospital for the procedure to be carried out, asking if she still wanted it. She reportedly responded with a very resounding “yes”.

