Nine new vehicles costing €250,000 for Mallorca primary care fleet

DESPITE all of the medical problems caused by Covid-19, the Balearic Government is still finding funds to invest in improving primary health care in Mallorca.

The Atenció Primària de Mallorca organisation has renewed almost 100 per cent of its vehicle fleet in the last five years and so far in 2021 nine vehicles at a cost of €250,000 have been acquired, which added to the 30 purchased between 2017 and 2019, means the modernisation of practically the entire fleet.

The Director General of the Health Service, Juli Fuster, attended the presentation of the new cars, which was held at the Basic Unit of Es Molinar and was accompanied by the manager of Primary Care in Mallorca, Miquel Caldentey.

The new vehicles that will form part of the primary care mobile fleet consist of five Toyota hybrids, three Peugeot Rifters (which will be used for the primary care emergency services) and a van with a folding platform to load large objects (such as a hydraulic stretcher).

The Government claim that the acquisition of these vehicles is part of its commitment to enhance primary care through various actions, such as investing in human resources and training of professionals, whilst improving and adapting technical support and technology.

