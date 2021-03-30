Nerja Opens New Road to Traffic

NERJA Council has announced is opening a new road to traffic.

The Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, announced the opening of a new road to traffic.

Mayor Armijo announced the road, which will connect calles Manuel Marin and Granada, will open to traffic.

Nerja council had last week announced they were completing works to the road on the area where the Giner de los Rios Center was located, and where the council is opening a new cultural centre.

The news was announced by Mayor Armijo, who visited the area accompanied by the Chief of the Local Police, Francisco Iranzo, and the coordinator of Operational Services, David Roman.

He said: “While work begins to the construction of the new Giner de los Rios Cultural Centre, we will use this road that will facilitate traffic on Calle Manuel Marin.”

The news comes as Nerja announced a new residence and day centre for people with disabilities after agreeing to transfer a plot of land to the Taller de la Amistad (Friendship Workshop).

The mayor of Nerja met with the President of Taller de la Amistad, Antonio Contreras to discuss the plans.

