MOSSOS Dismantles A Group Specialising In Stealing From Parked Lorries in motorway service areas



Generalitat Police officers of the Mossos of the Mobility Operational Unit of the Transport Division, last Wednesday arrested three men, aged 28, 57, and 35 years of age, residents of Barcelona, ​​and Badalona, ​​as alleged perpetrators of three robberies with violence and intimidation, one crime of theft and two crimes of stealing a vehicle.

The detainees were part of a group that specialised in stealing the cargo of lorries parked in motorway service areas, mainly the AP-7, although they are also suspected of being involved in robberies on the AP-2 and C -25.

-- Advertisement --



All of the robberies were carried out at night, taking advantage of the drivers’ rest period, and they made it very clear to the drivers when discovered, that they would not hesitate to resort to using violence to enable them to steal the contents successfully.

Investigating officers determined that despite the nighttime mobility restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, this group had been active since the end of January this year when they are suspected of robbing a lorry that was parked in the Penedès service area just off the AP-7 motorway.

The investigation led to the identification of three members of this specialised group, who all had prior records for similar thefts, and tied them into several robberies committed in January and February along other busy motorways, in which they had used two stolen vans.

Last Wednesday, the three members of this group stopped in Badalona, and the operation, the two stolen vans that were used to load the stolen material were recovered, as well as a car owned by one of the detainees.

Two people were also investigated and suspected of being part of this criminal group and the investigation remains open in case they may be involved in other similar robberies. The materials stolen in these illegal activities included packages, clothing, and footwear of popular brands, coffee capsules, air conditioning units, lighting products, and sanitary masks.

On Thursday the detainees were placed before the court at El Vendrell.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.