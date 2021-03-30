More Than 350 Ships Still Waiting in Suez Canal

MORE than 350 ships are still waiting in the Suez Canal, it has emerged.

According to reports, more than 350 ships are still waiting to travel through the Suez Canal after a large cargo ship that had become stranded there was moved.

The ships are reportedly stuck in the canal as experts boarded the cargo ship, the Ever Given, to assess it for damage and begin an investigation into its grounding.

Company Maersk warned that it could take months to resolve delays and get global supply chains running as normal.

It said: “Even when the canal gets reopened, the ripple effects on global capacity and equipment are significant and the blockage has already triggered a series of further disruptions and backlogs in global shipping.”

The news comes after the giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal was freed by salvage crews.

Around 1.74 million barrels of oil a day is normally shipped through the canal, but 80 per cent of Gulf exports to Europe pass through the Sumed pipeline that crosses Egypt.

According to MarineTraffic, about 100 ships laden with oil or refined products were kept back in holding areas due to the stranded ship.

Before crashing into the bank of the Suez Canal last week and triggering a global cargo traffic jam, the Ever Given had been involved in another serious maritime accident two years ago in Germany.

Authorities are now investigating how the ship became stranded.

