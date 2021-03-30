MICKY the rescue pony finds a new job helping people isolated during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Micky was rescued when he was younger after he was discovered on a farm in poor conditions. The colt was soon taken in by the Blue Cross rescue charity. After being taken to his fur-ever home, he has now found a new job helping out a local socially distanced book club.

Micky, being ridden by his owner Abi Eliot-Williams, has been able bring cheer to residents of a socially distanced book club in Wiltshire. The book delivery by pony was inspired by the group’s monthly reads in February, as the Hullavington Book Group read Giver Of Stars by Jojo Moyes.

Speaking to the PA News agency Ms Eliot-Williams spoke of Micky’s unique abilities and said, “Micky just has the ability to make people smile,”

“He has such a lovely smiley face. And so not only are people getting their book delivered, which they tell us they really look forward to anyway, but then we turned up with a nice pony and it’s an extra reason to smile.”

“People really enjoyed the book, so turn up with the pony, it was a lot of fun.”

Abigail Leach, the horse rehoming coordinator at the charity spoke of how well Micky was doing at his new home and encouraged anyone looking for support with their horses or considering rehoming a horse or pony to approach the charity.

