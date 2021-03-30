Mercedes EQS Electric Car Shows Off It’s High-Tech Interior.

The new Mercedes EQS electric car will offer more than 400 miles of range, newly released pictures have revealed it’s stunning space-age interior for the first time.

While digital displays replacing traditional dials and large infotainment touchscreens are now becoming commonplace on top-end executive and luxury models, the EQS goes one step further by having not one but THREE screens spread across its dashboard, including an entirely separate touchscreen available for the front passenger to use.

Combined with the massive central touchscreen and digital instruments, there is more than 55in of screen space available across the EQS, this is more than even the latest S-Class can boast of.

Following on from the EQC and EQA electric SUVs and the EQV people carrier, the EQS sits at the very pinnacle of the German brand’s range of electric cars. Key rivals will include the Audi E-tron GT, Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan – to compete against those kinds of cars, the EQS needs to be very special indeed. Fortunately, Mercedes is throwing everything into making the EQS feel special on the inside, and it looks like they have accomplished that task- exquisitely.

By the way, if all that display space can’t accommodate the information that you want to see, you’ll be able to spec an optional head-up display that can put the most useful bits of information right in front of your eyes.

Like other Mercedes models, buyers are likely to be able to change the look of the EQS’ interior on the fly, with multicoloured ambient interior lighting and different display modes for the infotainment screens, it’s like a disco on wheels. Prices start from €105,000 (est)

