MERCADONA gets set for ‘online’ sales in Seville, as the plan for their “beehive” online sales warehouse gets one step closer to being a reality.

Mercadona have already invested millions in the plan to create an exclusive online sales warehouse in Seville’s Higuerón Sur. The next step in the process is a detailed study of the proposed site of the new warehouse, and the study has been initially approved by the Local Government Board.

Mercadona hopes to be given authority to build an exclusive online sales warehouse in Seville. The company are calling the planned warehouse a “beehive”, and hope to be able to provide online shopping to Seville and neighbouring towns.

Antonio Muñoz, the Delegate for Urban Habitat, Culture and Tourism spoke of the revitalisation plans and explained that, “The Higuerón Sur land can be an economic engine and a driving force for the revitalisation of the entire northern area of the city. That is why this Mercadona project, which represents a major investment, is strategic for the city.”

He then went on to explain plans to attract further investments. He said, “At the same time, we have started the necessary urban planning procedures to unblock the rest of the Higuerón Sur plots and attract investment and new initiatives”,

