Meghan Markle Plans Daughter’s Home Birth At Her £11m California Mansion

Talking about Megan’s home birth plan, sources said on Page 6: “She has a beautiful home in California, it’s a beautiful environment to give birth to her baby girl.”

When born in the United States, Meghan and Prince Harry’s babies are automatically entitled to US citizenship and double British citizenship through their father. She can also run for president of the United States if she was born on land in the United States.

According to sources, Megan initially planned to give birth to Archie, who was 22 months old but was unable to give birth because his son was a week late. Instead of welcoming her child to an all-female midwifery team at Frogmore Cottage, her mother was taken to a private Portland Hospital in London and gave birth to Archie on May 6, 2019.

Sources explain: “Meghan’s plan was to give birth with Archie, but you know what they’re saying about the best plan.”