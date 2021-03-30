Man Who Raped 19-Year-Old British Tourist In Málaga Nightclub Gets Six Years

MAN Who Raped A 19-Year-Old British Tourist In A Málaga Nightclub Gets Six Years



A 37-year-old Spanish man who followed a 19-year-old British tourist into a toilet cubicle of the Sala Gold nightclub in Málaga, the capital of the Costa del Sol, on July 11, 2017, and raped her, was sentenced to six years in prison yesterday, Monday, March 29.

At a trial earlier this year, the defendant had pleaded not guilty, saying that the girl had consented to have sex with him, after asking him to show her where the toilets were in the disco, but, judges at the Provincial Court in Málaga ruled otherwise in a written sentence yesterday, and jailed the unnamed man for six years.

Detectives had scanned CCTV taken from the club, traced the suspect, and the girl had identified her alleged attacker, with the officers also finding footage of the man unwantedly forcing himself on the tourist as she begged him to stop, as well as gathering incriminating statements from witnesses.

During police questioning it was revealed that the man claimed it was the girl who had grabbed his arm and asked to have sex, saying it was all consentual, but footage from security cameras proved otherwise, as it showed the girl repeatedly asking the man to stop, and running immediately after the ordeal to seek help from her friend inside the disco.

The girl gave evidence via a video-link as she had travelled back to the UK after the ordeal, where she is said to be still receiving counselling for the trauma of the shocking incident.

The defendant is expected to make an appeal, and can not be named until the result of his appeal is decided, but, on top of the six-year sentence, he was ordered to pay his victim £12,800 in compensation, and had a restraining order against him going near the girl for 11 years.

