Man Who Murdered Wife over Defrosted Chips Row Jailed for Life

A MAN who murdered his wife over a defrosted chips row has been jailed for life.

Thomas McCann, aged 49, horrifically murdered his estranged wife before he cut her body into pieces and disposed of her remains in bin bags. He then went on to lie to their children about where their mum had gone.

Yvonne, aged 46 was tragically murdered by McCann after a row over frozen chips that had been left out. McCann murdered his estranged wife by strangling her to death in the bathroom in May 2020 in Stockport.

Manchester Crown Court heard how he then proceeded to cut her body into pieces before he sent a message to their children using her phone to say that she would have to miss a family barbecue.

Pieces of Yvonne’s body were discovered at Reddish Vale Country Park and Bredbury Recycling Centre after he had placed them in bin bags and disposed of them.

McCann later went on to tell officers that, ‘I killed my wife and disposed of her in the garbage. I’m so so sorry to all my children.’

Daughter Rachel spoke of her beloved mother and said, ‘She was a full-time mum, a good mum, she was always buying us things and wanted the best for us. It hasn’t really sunk in, I loved my mum very much and I also love my dad.’

McCann has now been jailed for life.

