MADRID Trinitarios Gang Has Six Members Arrested For Stabbing An 11-Year-Old Minor



The National Police in Madrid have arrested six young people, four of them minors, belonging to the Latin gang Trinitarios, who allegedly attacked and stabbed an 11-year-old boy in the Madrid district of Carabanchel.

The boy had his finger semi-severed during the attack on the night of March 6, when a group of around 15 youths approached the minor and beat him with sticks and machetes, while shouting “Patria”, which, according to the National Police is a slogan used by this type of Latino gang.

-- Advertisement --



After the attack the minor managed to escape and seek refuge in an establishment in the vicinity, but had to be treated for the serious injuries the gang had inflicted on him, including undergoing surgery to stitch his fanger back together.

National Police officers of the Provincial Information Brigade conducted an investigation and identified the aggressors and put a plan into operation to arrest them, making simultaneous searches of several homes, and bringing the suspects in front of the courts, with four of them presented to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

In another raid, the National Police arrested three more members of the Latin gang ‘Dominican Don’t Play’, one of them a minor, who were allegedly linked to two other attacks, the first of which occurred on January 5, when a gang of youths shot a firearm at point-blank range at a man who was accompanied by women on a street in the Usera district of the capital.

The second attack the suspects were allegedly responsible for was on March 13, also in the Usera district of Madrid, when another man was attacked with machetes, and wounded in the head and the armpit, as reported by cadenaser.com.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid Trinitarios Gang Members Arrested For Stabbing 11-Year-Old Minor”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.