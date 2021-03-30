Madrid considers carrying out Covid tests in “all hotels” in the capital.

PRESIDENT of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has revealed she and the Ministry of Health are looking into the possibility of carrying out PCR and antigen tests in “all hotels” in Madrid.

“I am now studying the possibility of doing PCR and test in all hotels; to detect positive cases of Covid-19, we are looking into it with the Ministry of Health and continue to delve into individual responsibility”, Ayuso told the press after talks with the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

-- Advertisement --



Ayuso revealed the possibility of tests in hotels after being asked what measures are being taken to guarantee security in the face of the arrival of foreign tourists to the region.

In addition, she assured that the regional Executive has implemented all the measures within its reach, such as the Basic Health Zones (ZBS), and reminded that “Madrid, a city that doesn’t sleep, is closed from 11pm” and capacity restrictions have been placed on the hospitality industry.

“What we have not done is close completely and cause ruin, and therefore many citizens, when they want to spend some time in freedom, are coming to Madrid,” said Ayuso.

However, the president also claimed some of the measures being taken to fight the pandemic – such as perimeter closures – “are being applied with political and rough criteria”.

She said that these are easy to apply, but “then the ministers and the government, as soon as they have the opportunity, take a train or a plane, and leave Madrid to spend the weekend elsewhere without setting an example”.

