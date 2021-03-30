LOCALS in Malaga are complaining about Calle Juan Valera, which they say has not been maintained by authorities.

The locals complain Malaga’s Calle Juan Valera has been neglected.

One man, Juan, told a publication: “There is dirt embedded in the floor, and that is not circumstantial, it is that it is not cleaned with conscience. The whole sidewalk is sticky and that affects us all. On the other hand, some vandals have made graffiti on the facade that has the sign with the name of the street placed on it, which in turn is painted so that it cannot be seen.”

-- Advertisement --



The news comes after it was revealed Malaga is expected to receive a large amount of tourists this summer, after it was announced the number of holiday searches for the Costa del Sol from Germans has increased by 20 per cent.

The president of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado, speaking at the Berlin International Tourism fair, announced that searches for flights from German airports to travel to Malaga Province have increased by 20 per cent, adding he had “full confidence that part of these 30,000 registered inquiries will bear fruit in the form of reservations.”

He said: “In the next three years it is estimated that there are more than 35 million Germans who want to come to Spain. At this fair we are going to see what the preferences of these potential tourists.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Locals Complain About Malaga’s Calle Juan Valera”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.