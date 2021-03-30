Local Finds 60 Kilos of Hashish on Beach in Rincon de la Victoria

A PERSON has found 60 kilos of hashish on a beach in Rincon de la Victoria.

Police say they received reports after a person found the hashish at a beach in Rincon de la Victoria.

According to police, the local found two bales of hashish weighting 60 kilos, which officers have now taken away.

They said that after receiving reports from the person who found the drugs, officers attended the scene, finding the two bales of hashish which were taken to a police station where they were counted and weighed.

Officers said the drugs weighed 60 kilos and 250 grams, and were divided into 600 tablets.

The news comes after police from the Guardia Civil arrested more than 50 people after a crackdown on drug dealing on the Costa del Sol.

About 500 agents participate in the operation, which focuses on Marbella and the province of Cadiz, as well as Almeria, Albacete and Murcia.

According to reports, those arrested were part of a gang dedicated to the trafficking of hashish that was operating on the coasts of Malaga and the Campo de Gibraltar.

Officers from the Coordination Body against Drug Trafficking (OCON-SUR), the Rapid Action Group (GAR) and the Malaga and Algeciras Commanderies, took part in the operation.

