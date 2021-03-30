Jet2.com And Jet2 Holidays Says Customer Confidence Level For A Summer Getaway ‘Remains Buoyant’.

Jet2.com And Jet2 Holidays and sister operator Jet2.com have published results of the latest round of customer polling which they say demonstrates “buoyant confidence” remains across all age groups. Over half (52%) of customers polled said they continue to feel confident about booking and travelling this summer and beyond, the same level as two weeks ago.

The percentage of respondents who do not feel confident fell one percentage point from 28% to 27%. Jet2holidays said its data was based on polling of hundreds of adults and added that confidence levels had remained strong since early March.

-- Advertisement --



Chief executive Steve Heapy said: “Our polling shows that customers continue to look ahead with real confidence when it comes to taking their much-needed holidays. They have waited a long time for their holidays and are understandably very keen to get away. Like our customers, we look forward to clarity in the coming weeks about how we can get flying again so that we can take our customers away to their dream holiday choices.”

Under the government’s roadmap for exiting lockdown, non-essential international travel from the UK is banned until May 17 at the earliest but it is hoped my many the ban will be lifted at that time.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has promised he will soon release an update on the prospects for restarting overseas travel on April 5, with the Global Travel Taskforce scheduled to publish its recommendations on April 12.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jet2 Holidays Says Customer Confidence Level For A Summer Getaway ‘Remains Buoyant’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.