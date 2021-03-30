Italy Declares Five-Day Covid-19 Quarantine For EU Arrivals Over Easter Period.

Italy has declared it will impose a mandatory five-day coronavirus quarantine for people arriving from EU countries or returning from trips within the bloc until April 6, the health ministry said on Tuesday, March 30.

The decree came after the hotel industry complained that while travel between Italy’s 20 regions was virtually barred, travel within the EU was allowed with some restrictions.

All permitted arrivals, except those from San Marino and Vatican City, must currently fill out a self-declaration form prior to arrival. Specific measures are in place for travellers who have stayed in Austria for more than 12 hours in the previous 14 days; these travellers must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding any passenger transport entering Italy, submit to a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of arrival, self-isolate for 14 days, and take a final COVID-19 test at the end of the self-isolation period.

Transport and health workers, individuals in transit through Italy, and those staying in Italy for less than 120 hours (five days) for work reasons are exempt.

In addition, travel from outside the EEA and Schengen-associated states – with the exception of that from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand – is currently prohibited unless conducted for study, proven work needs, or urgent health or family reasons; all permitted arrivals must self-isolate for 14 days.

