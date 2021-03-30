Italy Blocks Meningitis Vaccine Shipment Suspecting It To Be Secret Covid Doses Disguised



Italian border forces have delayed a shipment of Meningitis vaccines produced by British manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline that was bound for America, amid suspicions that they could actually be doses of coronavirus vaccine in disguise, in yet another example of the tensions between the EU and Britain over vaccines.

Bloomberg has reported that an estimated £7.2million worth of freight has been held now for around one week by Italian customs officials at Rome airport, while they conduct tests to establish the shipment really is the meningitis vaccine after some vials attracted suspicion after they were observed to not be labelled.

The GlaxoSmithKline batch was destined for its production site in Marietta, Pennsylvania, and their Italian officials said in an email that the shipment is awaiting ‘routine’ checks to be carried out before the load can get its export permission.

GlaxoSmithKline, based in Brentford, England, does not currently produce any of the approved coronavirus vaccines, but that is about to change after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday, Monday, announced that their facility in the North-East of England was soon going to be involved in the production of the American Novavax jabs.

The incident comes not long after Italian officials discovered a warehouse packed full of AstraZeneca doses, and laid claim that they had been secretly stored with a view to being exported to the UK.

British and European officials have been in discussions to try and find a solution to the ongoing vaccine problem, with the rollout in European states being alarmingly slow, while in Britain, more than half of the population has already received their first dose of the jab, as reported by express.co.uk.

