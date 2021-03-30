“INSTANT KARMA” as fly tippers made to retrieve rubbish by police.

Instant karma was delivered by police as a group of fly tippers were caught on CCTV as they dumped rubbish on a grass verge of the M6 motorway. After being spotted by Highways Agency CCTV operators dumping trash between junctions 12 and 13, the culprits were soon intercepted by police officers.

Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) officers were able to intercept the vehicle between junction 14 and 15 on Sunday, March 28, and quickly escorted the fly tippers some five miles back to the scene of the crime, where they were made to pick up all the trash.

Police took to Twitter to shame the fly tippers and soon the comical pictures were generating plenty of comments. CMPG officers tweeted that, “M6 J12 to J13 a eagle eyed @HighwaysWMIDS who was monitoring the CCTV cameras notice the occupants of a Passat dumping rubbish in a ERA bay.

“We intercepted the vehicle M6 J14 to J15 and escorted them back clear their rubbish up. Details passed to @EnvAgency”

Twitter followers quickly praised the instant karma that had been dished out by the officers. Carl Brindley tweeted that, “Instant karma right there – serves you right lads. Show us their faces next time.”

Meanwhile Nick Williams posted and said, “Absolute class guess it wasn’t a clean getaway for them.”

