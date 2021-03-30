INDUSTRIAL FIRE leaves building decimated in Cambridgeshire as huge plumes of smoke billow into the sky.

Emergency services were alerted at just before 9 am on Monday March 29, to an industrial fire in the Wimblington area of Cambridgeshire. The fire broke out on the Eastwood industrial estate and local residents could see plumes of smoke rising into the air, and were forced to shut their windows to avoid the smoke.

The blaze also caused the A141 in Wimblington to be partially shut, but the road which is located to the north of the village has now been re-opened.

According to witness reports it is possible that the fire began in the industrial estate at a Data shredding building. According to one local resident Mr Jenkins, aged 77 who lives in Bridge Lane, only yards away from the fire, flames could be seen licking out of the building.

Mr Jenkins said, “there were flames licking out the roof and the side.”

Luckily though, the 50 plus firefighters that attended the scene were able to stop the fire from spreading to other buildings in the industrial estate, and no one was injured during the blaze.

The Cambridge Fire and Rescue Service reported that, “At 9.53am on Monday (29) crews were called to a fire on Eastwood Industrial Estate in Wimblington.

“More than 50 firefighters, including crews from March, Chatteris, Wisbech, Ely, Ramsey, Huntingdon, Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Cottenham, along with the north roaming fire engine, attended the scene. Crews from Norfolk and Lincolnshire also attended the incident.

“Firefighters arrived to find well developed fire involving an industrial building.”

