Huge tailbacks in Valencia City as 300 farmers in tractors protest.

MOTORISTS trying to get into Valencia City reportedly found themselves stuck in 6 km traffic jams this morning, Tuesday, March 30, after hundreds of farmers in tractors took part in a demonstration “in defence of the rice sector.”

The protest, which travelled from Cullera along the track of Silla, the V-30 and the Avenida del Cid from 7.30am, was called by the Valencian Association of Farmers (AVA-Asaja) and the union La Unió de Llauradors.

-- Advertisement --



The procession made its way to the Ministry of Agriculture headquarters where protestors gathered at around 11.30am to demand a package of support and stability measures to ensure the viability of the Valencian rice sector.

Under the slogan ‘In Defence of the Valencian Rice Sector’, the demonstration was attended by the general secretary of La Unió, Carles Peris and the president of AVA-ASAJA, Cristóbal Aguado, who gave a speech outlining the difficulties the sector – like others – is experiencing.

They called for a series of financial and administrative support measures to secure the future of the sector.

According to reports, the Pista de Silla was one of the most affected entrances to the city with 6 km tailbacks.

🚜🧑‍🌾Centenars de tractors han eixit de bon matí des de les zones arrosseres cap a València per reclamar mesures que garantisquen la viabilitat del sector. #TractoradaArrossera pic.twitter.com/pGpPqLTgLK — Associació Valenciana d'Agricultors (@ava_asaja) March 30, 2021



🚜 Las organizaciones agrarias valencianas denuncian que las administraciones no dan al sector arrocero el papel fundamental que ejerce en el ámbito económico, social, medioambiental y en la preservación de parques naturales protegidos como La Albufera y el Marjal Pego-Oliva pic.twitter.com/72UpHkvoDD — RTVE Comunitat Valenciana (@RTVEValencia) March 30, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Huge tailbacks in Valencia city as 300 farmers in tractors protest ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.