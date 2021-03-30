IT was 13 years and three months ago that 15-year-old Amy Fitzpatrick disappeared on New Year’s Day 2008 after babysitting for a friend of the family just a few minutes away from where she was staying.

Her mother Audrey had been enjoying the evening with friends and family in a bar in Calahonda and had no idea that she would never see her daughter again.

Amy literally disappeared and apart from one telephone call that purportedly came from her abductor a year later who demanded a ransom of €500,000 to return Amy, there have been no real clues as to what happened to her on that night.

Audrey has never given up hoping and praying that Amy would be found and regularly travelled from Ireland to the Costa del Sol in order to appeal for help and information.

In September 2015, she and Amy’s stepfather were invited by the mayor of Mijas, Juan Carlos Maldonado and Councillor Mario Bravo for the official opening of a memorial garden in Los Claveles, La Cala, where they held a memorial service for the five missing people that have not been traced since their disappearance which includes Amy.

Audrey is still desperate to try to find out any new information about what happened to Amy and if anyone can assist, they can either send an email to editorial@euroweeklynews.com and we will pass on the information or visit the Missing Amy Fitzpatrick Facebook page.

