Granada Traffic Accident Leaves 18-Year-Old Youth Dead

GRANADA Traffic Accident Between A Car And Motorcycle Leaves An 18-Year-Old Youth Dead



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, today, Tuesday 30, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, and the road maintenance team, to a serious traffic accident in the Granada municipality of Güevéjar.

Emergency services were mobilised to the location after 112 received a call at 11am this morning from a member of the public reporting a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the GR-3424 in Güevéjar, and indicating that two persons were in need of urgent medical assistance.

Upon arrival at the incident, medical staff attended to the injured, but sadly, an 18-year-old boy, who had been the passenger on the motorcycle was confirmed dead, and the driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured, and transferred by EPES 061 to the hospital, and an investigation is ongoing by the police to determine the cause of the accident, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

