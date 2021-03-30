FURY after yob beats up elderly woman at cemetery.

Local residents have been left furious after an elderly woman in her 80s was viciously attacked at a Wirral cemetery.

The woman in her 80s was attacked at the Rake Lane Cemetery in Wallasey on Friday March 26, as she walked her dog through the cemetery. The attack took place at around 8.45am and both the vulnerable woman and her blind and deaf dog were attacked.

It is believed that the victim’s dog was kicked by the attacker too and that she was thrown to the ground and then threatened. The victim’s relative took to Facebook to share details of the attack where after assaulting the elderly woman her attacker then went on to kick her dog so viciously that it “flew over a grave.”

Both police and paramedics attended the scene of the attack.

Merseyside Police have appealed for witnesses of the vicious attack. A police spokesperson said, “we are appealing for witnesses following the assault of an elderly woman in Wallasey last Friday, March 26.

“At around 8.45am, officers were called to Rake Lane Cemetery to reports that a woman in her 80s had been approached by a man, who kicked the victim’s dog, threw her to the ground and made threats to punch her

