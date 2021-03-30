Fun quizzing on behalf of Maria & Pink Ladies.

A CHARITY lunch and fun quiz in aid of Maria & Pink Ladies promises to be a great afternoon in La Fuente on Friday, April 16.

“Come and support an absolutely fantastic charity event for Maria and the Pink Ladies (Cancer Awareness & support) based in the Orihuela Costa. They work tirelessly and voluntarily to support people in need, and during these desperate times are seeking our help to raise funds,” said organiser Denise Pritchard of Ladies of Spain Villamartin Events.

The event, from 12.30pm, costs €11.95 per ticket which includes a glass of wine and a two-course lunch followed by a fun quiz.

Tickets are available by visiting www.ladiesofspainvillamartinevents.com

