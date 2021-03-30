Former British Police Officer Has Killed Two ISIS Terrorists

A FORMER British police officer has killed two Islamist terrorists during his escape in Mozambique.

A former British police officer has luckily managed to escape from the violence that has left many injured and others possibly dead. Nick Alexander was luckily rescued after having spent two nights crawling through the bush after making his escape attempt.

Nick has dual British-South African citizenship and along with hundreds of other expats had been working as a contractor only miles from Palma.

It is believed that ISIS have now claimed responsibility for the attacks, and according to The Express, Historian Pieter van Ostaeyen took to Twitter showing a statement from ISIS, where the Islamic state claimed responsibility for the attacks in Mozambique’s Palma.

After escaping the hotel in Palma the convoy in which the former police officer had been travelling was ambushed and according to reports, one man tragically died in the attack after being shot.

Nick’s daughter Jayde, aged 29 has spoken to The Times, and spoken of her father’s brave escape where he shot two Islamic insurgents. Jayde said that, “He saw the commotion with the ambush ahead and got out.

“There was a government vehicle with an AK47 in it, so he broke in, got it and shot dead two al-Shabaabs militants.

“He and two others from the car then ran to hide into the bushes with the gun.

“They were literally crawling through the bush until they were rescued.”

